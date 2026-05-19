Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chloe Eicher, 52nd Operations Support Squadron current operations assistant flight commander and aerospace physiologist, speaks to attendees during an aerospace physiology ribbon-cutting event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. The newly reestablished training program restores advanced physiological and in-flight emergency response instruction at the installation. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:10
|Photo ID:
|9699972
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-NT235-1133
|Resolution:
|5794x3855
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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