Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chloe Eicher, 52nd Operations Support Squadron current operations assistant flight commander and aerospace physiologist, speaks to attendees during an aerospace physiology ribbon-cutting event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. The newly reestablished training program restores advanced physiological and in-flight emergency response instruction at the installation. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)