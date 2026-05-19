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    Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 2 of 5]

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    Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chloe Eicher, 52nd Operations Support Squadron current operations assistant flight commander and aerospace physiologist, speaks to attendees during an aerospace physiology ribbon-cutting event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. The newly reestablished training program restores advanced physiological and in-flight emergency response instruction at the installation. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:10
    Photo ID: 9699972
    VIRIN: 260512-F-NT235-1133
    Resolution: 5794x3855
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kacie Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base
    Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base
    Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base
    Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base
    Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base

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    Spangdahlem AB
    Aerospace physiology
    Ribbon cutting
    USAFE

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