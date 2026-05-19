Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chloe Eicher, 52nd Operations Support Squadron current operations assistant flight commander and aerospace physiologist, cuts a ceremonial ribbon during the reopening of the aerospace physiology training facility at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. Aerospace physiology training replicates realistic flight conditions to improve aircrew performance and safety. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)