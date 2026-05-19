Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

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U.S. Airmen assigned to 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing conduct a hot-pit refuel while actively loading a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)