(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing conduct a hot-pit refuel while actively loading a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9698022
    VIRIN: 260514-F-IW449-1035
    Resolution: 4117x2739
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations
    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations
    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations
    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homeland Defense
    JBER
    MRA
    3rd AEW
    ACE
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery