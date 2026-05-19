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    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations [Image 3 of 4]

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    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Storrm Yaggie, 525th Fighter Squadron independent duty medical technician, reviews the instructions of a commercial medicine for an Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing during exercise Tropic Tundra 26 at Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9698012
    VIRIN: 260512-F-IW449-1012
    Resolution: 5510x3666
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Homeland Defense
    JBER
    MRA
    3rd AEW
    ACE
    Alaska

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