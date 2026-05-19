Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Storrm Yaggie, 525th Fighter Squadron independent duty medical technician, reviews the instructions of a commercial medicine for an Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing during exercise Tropic Tundra 26 at Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)