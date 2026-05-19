Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

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U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 12, 2026. The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing used an open field at the center of the installation to simulate operations in an austere environment. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)