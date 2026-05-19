Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Hicks, 673d Security Forces defender, ensures positive security of a flight line for a taxiing F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 3rd Wing during exercise Tropic Tundra 26 at Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing came together to form the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to enhance their capabilities to launch and receive F-22 Raptor aircraft and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)