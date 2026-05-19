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    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations [Image 2 of 4]

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    Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Hicks, 673d Security Forces defender, ensures positive security of a flight line for a taxiing F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 3rd Wing during exercise Tropic Tundra 26 at Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing came together to form the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to enhance their capabilities to launch and receive F-22 Raptor aircraft and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9697977
    VIRIN: 260512-F-IW449-1005
    Resolution: 4482x2982
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Tundra 26 spoke operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Homeland Defense
    JBER
    MRA
    3rd AEW
    ACE
    Alaska

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