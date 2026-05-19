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    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts. [Image 2 of 3]

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    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9698018
    VIRIN: 260514-N-LX264-2959
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts.

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