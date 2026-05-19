Date Taken: 05.14.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:14 Photo ID: 9698015 VIRIN: 260514-N-LX264-8052 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.87 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.