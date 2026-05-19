Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9698015
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-LX264-8052
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performed a concert celebrating military music for the students and staff of Rogers Middle School in Rockland, Massachusetts. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.