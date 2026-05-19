Toward Danger

An Air Force explosive ordnance disposal team create an action plan during an exercise in May, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise was part of the 96th Test Wing-hosted EOD Warfighter event. It is a two-week exercise that focuses on the most current issues and relevant training needed in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brandon Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9697101
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-F3962-6001
|Resolution:
|2100x1607
|Size:
|875.82 KB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
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