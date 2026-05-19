Staff Sgt. Seth Morrell, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, pulls out an F-15 Eagle’s arming pin May 7, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen received fighter familiarizations during the 96th Test Wing-hosted EOD Warfighter event. The two-week exercise focused on the most current issues and relevant training needed in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9697096
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-OC707-7000
|Resolution:
|3000x1995
|Size:
|988.87 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force EOD warfighter [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.