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    Air Force EOD warfighter [Image 7 of 11]

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    Air Force EOD warfighter

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Staff Sgt. Seth Morrell, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, pulls out an F-15 Eagle’s arming pin May 7, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen received fighter familiarizations during the 96th Test Wing-hosted EOD Warfighter event. The two-week exercise focused on the most current issues and relevant training needed in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9697096
    VIRIN: 260507-F-OC707-7000
    Resolution: 3000x1995
    Size: 988.87 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force EOD warfighter [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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