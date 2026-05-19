Toward Danger

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An Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airman disables a rocket launcher during an exercise in May at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise was part of the 96th Test Wing-hosted EOD Warfighter event. It is a two-week exercise that focuses on the most current issues and relevant training needed in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brandon Foster)