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    Toward Danger [Image 10 of 11]

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    Toward Danger

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    An Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airman disables a rocket launcher during an exercise in May at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise was part of the 96th Test Wing-hosted EOD Warfighter event. It is a two-week exercise that focuses on the most current issues and relevant training needed in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brandon Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9697100
    VIRIN: 260512-F-F3962-6000
    Resolution: 2100x1626
    Size: 799.54 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Toward Danger [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Toward Danger
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    Eglin
    eod
    explosive ordnance disposal

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