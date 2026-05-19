Air Force EOD warfighter

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Staff Sgt. Seth Morrell, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, pulls out an F-15 Eagle’s arming pin May 7, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen received fighter familiarizations during the 96th Test Wing-hosted EOD Warfighter event. The two-week exercise focused on the most current issues and relevant training needed in the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)