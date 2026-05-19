(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Airman Kyle Jones 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron stand in a huddle after a memorial ruck at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2026. The ruck paid tribute to the late Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Wissmann who passed away in 2025 after a fight with brain cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 23:53
    Photo ID: 9696589
    VIRIN: 260514-F-DM143-1857
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Kyle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck
    36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck
    36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck
    36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Honoring the Fallen
    36th CES
    Memorial Ruck
    Donations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery