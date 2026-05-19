36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron stand in a huddle after a memorial ruck at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2026. The ruck paid tribute to the late Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Wissmann who passed away in 2025 after a fight with brain cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones)