U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron stand in a huddle after a memorial ruck at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2026. The ruck paid tribute to the late Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Wissmann who passed away in 2025 after a fight with brain cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9696589
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-DM143-1857
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Kyle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.