U.S. Air Force Airman Fabian Delgado, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning apprentice with the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, rests on a bench after a memorial ruck at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2026. The ruck participants successfully carried and donated 4,500 pounds of dog food to the Guam Animals in Need animal shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9696588
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-DM143-1686
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Kyle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.