36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a memorial ruck honoring the late Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Wissmann at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2026. The five-mile ruck, which started and ended at Tarague Beach, honored the legacy of Wissmann by fulfilling his original vision of ruck-marching with heavy bags of dog food to donate to the animal shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones)