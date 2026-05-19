U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a memorial ruck honoring the late Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Wissmann at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2026. The five-mile ruck, which started and ended at Tarague Beach, honored the legacy of Wissmann by fulfilling his original vision of ruck-marching with heavy bags of dog food to donate to the animal shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9696587
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-DM143-1546
|Resolution:
|5056x3364
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Kyle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.