36th CES hosts 2nd annual SMSgt Wissmann memorial ruck

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a memorial ruck honoring the late Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Wissmann at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2026. Organized by the 36th CES, the five-mile event replicated a plan originally created by Wissmann, resulting in the donation of 4,500 pounds of dog food to the Guam Animals in Need animal shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones)