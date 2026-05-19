U.S. Army Sgt. Tristan Heil, a combat medic specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, swims during the water-survival portion of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2026. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9696563
|VIRIN:
|260518-Z-PB632-1010
|Resolution:
|5862x3908
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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