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U.S. Army Spc. Kyle Bennett, a paralegal specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, carries an M240B machine gun during the ruck march portion of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2026. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)