U.S. Army Pfc. Josiah Tela, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Detachment 1, E Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, carries an inert missile while participating in the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2026. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9696562
|VIRIN:
|260518-Z-PB632-1009
|Resolution:
|5996x3997
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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