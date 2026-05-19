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U.S. Army Pfc. Josiah Tela, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Detachment 1, E Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, dons his M50 gas mask during the ruck march portion of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2026. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)