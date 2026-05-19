National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joined more than 250 Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the National Guard during National Guard Day at Nationals Park in Washington, on May 18, 2026. The first-pitch baseball was presented by Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. Guard members joined in pre-game ceremonies that included on-field recognition before the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)