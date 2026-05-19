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    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026 [Image 2 of 24]

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    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joined more than 250 Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the National Guard during National Guard Day at Nationals Park in Washington, on May 18, 2026. The first-pitch baseball was presented by Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. Guard members joined in pre-game ceremonies that included on-field recognition before the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9696378
    VIRIN: 260518-F-PL327-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026 [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

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