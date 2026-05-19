National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

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Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and his wife, take a photograph during the Washington Nationals National Guard Appreciation Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. The evening honored National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. Guard members joined in pre-game ceremonies that included on-field recognition before the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)