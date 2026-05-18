U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

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From left, Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, outgoing deputy commanding general for support, 25th Infantry Division; Col. Robert Bryant, incoming deputy commander for support; and Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees III, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, render honors during a Tropic Lightning honors ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The ceremony highlig at Weyand Fieldhted the enduring partnership between the United States Army andArmy, recognized the Philippine Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 25th Infantry Division, and welcomed Col. Robert Bryant as the incoming deputy commander - support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)