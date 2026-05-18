support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor) U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

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From left, Col. Robert Bryant, incoming deputy commander for support, Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees III, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, and Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, outgoing deputy commanding general for support, render honors during a Tropic Lightning honors ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The ceremony recognized Velishka’s service to the division while welcoming Bryant as the incoming deputy commander for support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)