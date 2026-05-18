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    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

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    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Hui Haʻa, Dance Team, 25th Infantry Division, perform a traditional Hawaiian haʻa during a Tropics ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 11, 2026. The haʻa is a cultural expression of pride, courage, an Lightning honord unity, performed to honor the division’s fighting spirit and heritage. The ceremony highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States Army and the Philippine Army, recognizing Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 25th Infantry Division, and welcomed Col. Robert Bryant as the incoming deputy commander - support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 21:32
    Photo ID: 9692846
    VIRIN: 260511-A-PE084-2002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony
    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony
    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony
    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony
    support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor) U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony
    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony
    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

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    #25thID
    #TropicLightning
    #25thInfantryDivision
    #Interoperability
    #TropicLightningHonors

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