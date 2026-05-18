U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Hui Haʻa, Dance Team, 25th Infantry Division, perform a traditional Hawaiian haʻa during a Tropics ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 11, 2026. The haʻa is a cultural expression of pride, courage, an Lightning honord unity, performed to honor the division’s fighting spirit and heritage. The ceremony highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States Army and the Philippine Army, recognizing Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 25th Infantry Division, and welcomed Col. Robert Bryant as the incoming deputy commander - support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)