U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

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Lt. Col. Timothy Crawley, the 25th Infantry Division chaplian, delivers the invocation during a Tropic Lightning honors ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The ceremony highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States Army and the Philippine Army, recognized Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 25th Infantry Division, and welcomed Col. Robert Bryant as the incoming deputy commander - support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)