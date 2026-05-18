U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Kokaska, commanding general of the 416th Theater Engineer Command, meets with Soldiers assigned to the 961st Engineer Battalion as they prepare to conduct sling-load operations as a part of Operation Hood Strike, May 16, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Morse)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 18:46
|Photo ID:
|9692383
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-YK151-9731
|Resolution:
|5834x3889
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.