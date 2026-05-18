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    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations [Image 8 of 9]

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    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Donald Churchill, assigned to the 143rd Engineer Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves, observes as his Soldiers conduct sling-load operations as a part of Operation Hood Strike, May 16, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force, ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Morse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 18:47
    Photo ID: 9692382
    VIRIN: 260516-A-YK151-8738
    Resolution: 6274x4183
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations

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    TXARNG
    Phantom Warrior
    Forthood
    usarmyreserve
    IIIArmoredCorps

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