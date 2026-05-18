Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Donald Churchill, assigned to the 143rd Engineer Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves, observes as his Soldiers conduct sling-load operations as a part of Operation Hood Strike, May 16, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force, ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Morse)