U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves, prepare to recieve materials needed for a wet gap crossing as a part of Operation Hood Strike, May 16, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force, ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Morse)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9692377
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-YK151-6420
|Resolution:
|5291x3527
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.