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    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations [Image 4 of 9]

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    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Billy White, assigned to the 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, prepares to conduct sling-load operations as a part of Operation Hood Strike, May 16, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Morse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 18:50
    Photo ID: 9692367
    VIRIN: 260516-A-YK151-4637
    Resolution: 5686x3791
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations
    Operation Hood Strike: Sling Load Operations

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    TXARNG
    Phantom Warrior
    Forthood
    usarmyreserve
    IIIArmoredCorps

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