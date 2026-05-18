3rd LAR/HMLA-169 Drone Integration

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Marines aboard a UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, toss a first person view unmanned aircraft system during an integration assessment exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2026. The collaborative exercise allowed Marines to determine the feasibility of using FPV UAS from an aircraft and evaluate how to best integrate them to increase combat capabilities and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic)