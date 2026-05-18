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    3rd LAR/HMLA-169 Drone Integration [Image 2 of 5]

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    3rd LAR/HMLA-169 Drone Integration

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division perform a systems check during a first person view unmanned aircraft system integration exercise aboard a UH-1Y Venom, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2026. The collaborative exercise allowed Marines to determine the feasibility of using FPV UAS from an aircraft and evaluate how to best integrate them to increase combat capabilities and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 18:43
    Photo ID: 9692358
    VIRIN: 260513-M-CH301-2388
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd LAR/HMLA-169 Drone Integration [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Symira Bostic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd LAR, HMLA-169, FPV Drone, UH-1Y, drone dominance

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