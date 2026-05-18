3rd LAR/HMLA-169 Drone Integration

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Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division follow the flight pattern of a drone utilizing a first person view unmanned aircraft system monitor during an integration exercise with a UH-1Y Venom, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2026. The collaborative exercise allowed Marines to determine the feasibility of using FPV UAS from an aircraft and evaluate how to best integrate them to increase combat capabilities and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)