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    2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Josef Cole 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Col. Jerel D. Evans Garrison Commander, Fort Benning, Command Sgt. Maj. Martin J. Arguello Garrison Command Sergeant Major, Fort Benning, and Fort Benning civilians attend the Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony May 11, 2026 on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9692211
    VIRIN: 260511-A-YH902-4089
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.19 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Josef Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony
    2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony
    2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony
    2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony

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    Patrick A. Albright
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    Command Sgt. Maj. Martin J. Arguello
    Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony

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