2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony

Col. Jerel D. Evans Garrison Commander, Fort Benning, Command Sgt. Maj. Martin J. Arguello Garrison Command Sergeant Major, Fort Benning, and Fort Benning civilians attend the Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony May 11, 2026 on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:51
|Photo ID:
|9692206
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-YH902-4069
|Resolution:
|7901x5267
|Size:
|17.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Benning celebrates redevelopment of historic neighborhood
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