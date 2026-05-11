2026 05 11 Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony

Date Taken: 05.11.2026 Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:51 Photo ID: 9692207 VIRIN: 260511-A-YH902-4080 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.94 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

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