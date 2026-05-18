Fort Benning celebrates redevelopment of historic neighborhood

Photo By Josef Cole | Col. Jerel D. Evans Garrison Commander, Fort Benning, Command Sgt. Maj. Martin J. Arguello Garrison Command Sergeant Major, Fort Benning, and Fort Benning civilians attend the Norton Court Groundbreaking Ceremony May 11, 2026 on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright) see less | View Image Page

Fort Benning and The Michaels Organization held a groundbreaking ceremony May 11, 2026, to mark the revitalization of the Norton Court neighborhood, a significant investment in the quality of life for Soldiers and their Families.

The redevelopment project will replace 112 legacy homes originally built in 1949 with modern, energy-efficient, two-story townhomes designed specifically to meet the needs of today's service members and their Families.

“Today is a day to celebrate what the Army, and our partner the Michaels Organization, are doing for those who call Fort Benning home,” said Garrison Commander, Col. Jerel ‘J.D.’ Evans. “This redevelopment project represents our commitment, not only to the Families who live here now, but also to the servicemembers of the future. These homes will provide modern, high-quality housing.”

The new three- and four-bedroom townhomes will feature contemporary amenities such as energy-efficient appliances, fenced backyards, and detached garages. In addition to upgraded housing, the revitalized neighborhood is designed to strengthen community connections through shared spaces that include a central park, gathering pavilion, and integrated walking paths.

While the revitalized neighborhood looks toward the future, Norton Court also carries a rich and enduring history. The neighborhood is named in honor of World War I hero Capt. John Henry “Jack” Norton, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross in July 1918 for extraordinary heroism while serving with the 47th Infantry Regiment, 4th Division, American Expeditionary Forces, at Sergey, France.

The site was formally designated “Norton Bayonet Court” in 1925 and initially served as a key training area for the Infantry School. Soldiers trained there in bayonet combat, grenade throwing, demolitions, marksmanship, and trench warfare. As the installation evolved, the name was eventually shortened to “Norton Court,” enduring long after the training grounds themselves were transformed.

Following World War II, the area was transitioned into a residential community to meet the growing housing needs of noncommissioned officers and their Families stationed at Fort Benning. What began as a neighborhood of 80 two-story, three-bedroom apartments gradually expanded into the 112 legacy homes that stood until the start of this revitalization effort.

“We are extremely grateful to the Army for their continued partnership and for trusting us with the development of this new neighborhood,” said Kevin Clarke, Vice President of Investment Management for The Michaels Organization. “Norton Court represents Michaels’ ongoing commitment to those who serve and to ensuring military Families have access to sustainable, high-quality housing for generations to come.”

The Norton Court revitalization is part of a broader effort to enhance the overall quality of life for Soldiers and their Families across Fort Benning. Providing Families with safe, supportive environments, including through quality housing, remains a critical component of Soldier and Family readiness.

“We know living on post offers something uniquely valuable – strong community connections among Army Families,” said Evans. “These homes will provide the best quality of life for [ Soldiers’] Families as they train to enhance their ability to [lead] an always ready force.”