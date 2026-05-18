Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:16 Photo ID: 9691791 VIRIN: 260516-A-GF376-1020 Resolution: 4500x3053 Size: 4.11 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.