Some of the improvements being made to the barracks could include new furniture, lighting and redesign of common areas.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9691791
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-GF376-1020
|Resolution:
|4500x3053
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades
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