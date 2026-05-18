Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Brandon Beasley, service technician for TeamGOV, inspects an HVAC system at Fort Knox’s Disney Barracks. The installation has been spending millions of dollars in infrastructure improvement efforts, and the latest batch of money will go specifically to two of the three barracks used at the installation for permanent party dwelling. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Brandon Beasley, service technician for TeamGOV, inspects an HVAC system at Fort...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Officials at U.S. Army Installation Management Command recently approved additional funds for Fort Knox, earmarked specifically for barracks renovations and improvements.

With the intent to improve the quality of life for Soldiers’ living in the barracks, Fort Knox Directorate of Public Works and Garrison officials say they will use the roughly $321,000 of extra money to further projects on three of the installation’s 50-plus barracks.

“The money is for permanent party facilities,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea, senior enlisted advisor for the Fort Knox Garrison. “We have three coded for permanent party right now, although we actually have two that are being used.”

The extra funds have come from recommendations made by the Barracks Task Force – a War Department organization established by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in October 2025.

According to an Army article published May 18, approximately $484 million was identified for barracks renovation by the task force in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to be used to replace furniture and door locks, upgrade lighting and plumbing, and remediate mold. IMCOM identified 40 installations to receive the money, including Fort Knox.

In the article, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Jordon Gillis listed three core priorities for transforming the barracks: “Leverage outside and alternate finance; make the most of the funds we have; drive interest through strategic engagement.”

With an emphasis on readiness and increased lethality, Gillis said installations should be viewed as operational platforms; this includes barracks life.

“Army installations directly enable readiness, power projection and lethality,” said Gillis. “Improving barracks conditions is about ensuring Soldiers live in facilities that reflect the professionalism and standards they deserve.”

Ginny Vann, program analyst for DPW, said they have already identified where the additional funds will go toward six projects planned for the three buildings: $295,000 will be used to repair HVAC systems that are 10-20 years old, and the rest will be channeled to smaller items.

“The majority of it is for HVAC,” said Vann, “but we’re also spending it on other things.”

The smaller projects could involve modernizing electric systems, security, Wi-Fi upgrades, new furniture, leisure activities within the common areas and more.

Besides the latest funds, DPW has received over $20 million since Fiscal 2025 to improve all the barracks at the installation. Much of that has also gone toward HVAC improvements and replacement. Most of the buildings are located at Disney Barracks, which is used each year for Cadet Summer Training.

Vann said Fort Knox’s three permanent party barracks will soon drop to two based on reduced need.

Natasha Bowers, DPW’s Business Operations and Integration Division branch chief, said while the additional money seems miniscule by comparison to DPW’s annual budget for overall barracks improvements, the reason is because of the installation’s low number of permanent party barracks.

“[IMCOM officials] were only looking at permanent party barracks,” said Bowers. “We only have three coded that way. If we had more permanent party needs, we would have gotten more money.”

Licea said the reason for the reduced need for barracks has to do with Fort Knox’s unusual command dynamic. Rather than being a post filled with one major command and thousands of lower enlisted Soldiers, it is an installation with eight major commands, which employ more senior ranked personnel.

That makes their efforts even more of a testament to Fort Knox’s commitment in taking care of all its Soldiers, said Licea – whether they live in family housing or temporary and permanent barracks.

“Our single Soldiers are a critical part of the ecosystem, and this is about safe and great conditions for them so they can focus on the mission,” said Licea. “That’s why the quality of life at this post is one of our top priorities; it’s always something we strive for.”