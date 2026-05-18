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    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 2 of 3]

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    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Some of the HVAC systems that Fort Knox has installed are located outside of buildings, providing heating and cooling for hundreds of personnel, while smaller internal barracks units heat and cool two rooms per unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:16
    Photo ID: 9691784
    VIRIN: 260514-A-QT978-1021
    Resolution: 4500x6404
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades
    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades
    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Army housing, barracks, HVAC, IMCOM, Barracks Task Force

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