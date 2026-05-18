Some of the HVAC systems that Fort Knox has installed are located outside of buildings, providing heating and cooling for hundreds of personnel, while smaller internal barracks units heat and cool two rooms per unit.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9691784
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-QT978-1021
|Resolution:
|4500x6404
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades
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