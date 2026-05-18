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    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 1 of 3]

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    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Brandon Beasley, service technician for TeamGOV, inspects an HVAC system at Fort Knox’s Disney Barracks. The installation has been spending millions of dollars in infrastructure improvement efforts, and the latest batch of money will go specifically to two of the three barracks used at the installation for permanent party dwelling.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:16
    Photo ID: 9691781
    VIRIN: 260514-A-QT978-1020
    Resolution: 4500x2766
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades

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    TAGS

    barracks
    IMCOM
    HVAC
    Army housing
    Barracks Task Force

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