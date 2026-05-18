Brandon Beasley, service technician for TeamGOV, inspects an HVAC system at Fort Knox’s Disney Barracks. The installation has been spending millions of dollars in infrastructure improvement efforts, and the latest batch of money will go specifically to two of the three barracks used at the installation for permanent party dwelling.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9691781
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-QT978-1020
|Resolution:
|4500x2766
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox DPW plans to put additional funds to good use in continued barracks upgrades
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