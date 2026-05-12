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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 8 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

    TARLAC, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Brandon Robinson, an infantry officer assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, guides Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade (Air Assault), toward a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to execute a multinational air assault exercise during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 08:35
    Photo ID: 9689962
    VIRIN: 260517-A-KP914-1149
    Resolution: 5210x3473
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: TARLAC, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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