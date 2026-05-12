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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 3 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

    TARLAC, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter arrives to transport Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade (Air Assault), for a multinational air assault exercise during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 08:32
    Photo ID: 9689955
    VIRIN: 260517-A-KP914-1144
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: TARLAC, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Air Assailt
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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