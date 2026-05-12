Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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U.S. Army Capt. Brandon Robinson, an infantry officer assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, adjusts his tactical assault panel system while preparing for a multinational air assault exercise during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)