U.S. Army Cpl. Jonathan Zyk, a crew chief assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, guides Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade (Air Assault), toward a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to execute a multinational air assault exercise during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:35
|Photo ID:
|9689961
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-KP914-1148
|Resolution:
|6279x4186
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|TARLAC, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.