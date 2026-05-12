260513-N-EH855-1351 TINIAN (May 13, 2026) – U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Tynell Wilbourn, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, removes a wire from a damaged wood framing member during roof restoration operations in Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 13, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9689867
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-EH855-1351
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.52 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian [Image 39 of 39], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.