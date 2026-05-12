NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian

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260513-N-EH855-1206 TINIAN (May 13, 2026) – U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jared Anson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, right, examines roof restoration operations progress in Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 13, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)