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    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian [Image 27 of 39]

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    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260513-N-EH855-1312 TINIAN (May 13, 2026) – U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman Ricky Petithomme, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, marks a wood framing member with a carpenter pencil during roof restoration operations in Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 13, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 05:28
    Photo ID: 9689863
    VIRIN: 260513-N-EH855-1312
    Resolution: 7962x5308
    Size: 12.73 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian [Image 39 of 39], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian
    NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian

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    FEMA
    typhoon
    HADR
    DSCA
    disaster relief
    Sinlaku

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