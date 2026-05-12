NMCB 1 Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct roof restoration operations in Tinian

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260513-N-EH855-1224 TINIAN (May 13, 2026) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Niko Trevino, assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Alpha Company, drills metal roofing sheets during roof restoration operations in Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 13, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)